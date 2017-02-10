FBI seeks information in 9 unsolved Cleveland-area bank robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public's help with nine bank robberies that happened so far this year.

Here are the unsolved crimes from 2017:

Jan. 9: US Bank, Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights (armed)

Jan. 12: Citizens Bank, Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid (pepper spray)

Jan. 21: PNC , South Moreland Boulevard, Cleveland (armed)

Jan. 20: Ohio Savings Bank, West 25th Street, Cleveland (threatened weapon)

Jan. 30: Huntington Bank , Turney Road, Garfield Heights

Feb. 8: US Bank, Turney Road, Garfield Heights

Feb. 9: US Bank, Shaker Boulevard, Cleveland

The FBI said investigators believe the same person is responsible for the crimes on Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. The robberies on Jan. 9 and Jan. 21 were likely committed by the same group.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Calls can remain anonymous and reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest.