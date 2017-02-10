× Euclid police ask for specific information about vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police say after receiving numerous tips, they have developed a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Friday, Feb. 3.

According to a press release from police, that person has not spoken to police since they were identified and has retained legal counsel.

As police continue to investigate the crash, they are once again asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect’s vehicle: a 2002-2007 Royal Blue Porsche Cayenne SUV. Police would like to know where the vehicle is being stored.

Morris T. Walker, Jr., 35, was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Euclid Ave. last Friday; he died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone wanting to report information about the crime is asked to contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.

