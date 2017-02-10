Educator accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old Parma student appears in court

PARMA, Ohio– A woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old Parma Senior High School student appeared in court Friday morning.

Ashley B. Mason, 25, is charged with one count of sexual battery, which is a third-degree felony. Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan set her bond at $5,000.

Mason works for the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County and is not an employee of the Parma City School District. She was placed on administrative leave.

Parma police said they were notified on Monday by authorities at the high school that Mason may have had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The alleged incidents happened between Jan. 23, 2016 and Feb. 6, 2017. According to court documents, it happened at Big Creek Reservation in Parma. The student is a 14-year-old male.

