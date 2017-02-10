Cleveland police looking for man who exposed himself, inappropriately touched woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching a woman.

The woman told police, on Jan. 31 at around 12:25 a.m., she was walking into a building on Nottingham Road when she was approached by a black male who touched her and exposed himself.

He then ran off.

Police say they are investigating other reports of public indecency in the area that sound similar to this one.

Cleveland police on Friday released video of the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, you’re asked to call the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630. Criminal activity should be reported by calling 9-1-1.