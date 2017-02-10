× Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby monkey

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new addition.

A 12-year-old white-faced Saki monkey gave birth on Feb. 3. The baby, whose gender has not been determined by zoo staff, shares a birthday with mom.

The zoo posted a photo of the little one on Facebook on Friday. You’ll have to look closely to see it.

White-faced Saki monkeys are native to Venezuela and northeastern Brazil. They eat fruit, carrots, yams, lettuce and mealworms, and like sleeping on tree branches.