Best brother ever: Teen takes little sister to father-daughter dance

PORTAGE, Michigan– If there isn’t an award for this, maybe there should be. A Michigan teen gets best brother of the year award after taking his baby sister to her school’s father-daughter dance.

Mohammad Hasher, 17, tweeted out adorable photos of the 2017 Wonderland Dance at his sister’s elementary school in Portage, Michigan.

He said:

“Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don’t have a dad but I’ll always be there for you.”

His tweet has gone viral with 105K likes and counting.

Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don't have a dad but I'll always be there for you ❤ pic.twitter.com/Qo2yNBLZlo — Mohammad Hasher (@its_hashurr) February 6, 2017

Mohammad said he knew what he had to do when he saw his 6-year-old sister, Noor Sabah, all dressed up and looking sad. She told him there was a father-daughter dance at school, but she couldn’t go.

He told PEOPLE the family hasn’t heard from their father since he divorced their mom.

“I shouted, ‘I’ll take you to the daddy-daughter dance!’ She gets on my nerves a lot, but we’re so close. We lean on each other for support and depend on each other for happiness,” Mohammad told PEOPLE.

Noor said she had a lot of fun with her brother and the two danced a lot.