Weather Outlook: Colder temps with lake effect snow possible

The snow system that moved through our area last night and this morning will intensify and give the northeast corridor of the country quite a snowstorm.

A foot of snow or more could fall over eastern PA up the Atlantic seaboard of the northeast. Despite our nominal snowfall tonight, we are still far away from our normal snowfall for this time of year:

It’s unlikely that we will “catch up” to normal by the end of the winter snow season.

Behind the system, nighttime lows will fall back into the teens on Thursday night and Friday morning.

But this pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. One glance at our 8-day outlook will have any weather fan dizzy! Finally, after the weekend, our weather pattern may settle closer to normal for a little while.