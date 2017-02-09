This pup will make your day! Meet the sweet dog who loves giving hugs

NEW YORK — This sweet pup will make your day. Louboutina loves giving hugs to anyone who might need one.

The golden retriever’s owner, Cesar, tells Inside Edition when he takes her for walks around their neighborhood in Chelsea, New York, the pup offers hugs or handshakes to people.

Cesar says the pup started wrapping her front paws around a person’s body when she was 6 months old. He says when he first got Louboutina he would often hug her.

“That became our bonding. Maybe she picked it up from me,” he said.

Not only does she hug people in the neighborhood, Cesar says she also hugs people at the hospital where he works.

**Check out more of the pup on her Instagram page and see photos below**