The Container Store coming to Beachwood this summer

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The Container Store will open a location in Beachwood this summer.

The grand opening at La Place, located at Richmond and Cedar roads, is set for June 10, according to the company’s website.

The Container Store is known for its closet storage, bathroom organizers and decorative bins.

La Place is a part of Beachwood Place, and includes stores like William Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and New Balance.

To apply at the Northeast Ohio store, click here.