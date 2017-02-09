Temperatures climb back to normal; weekend warms up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow showers from earlier Thursday are fizzling out. The deep chill will turn around on Friday as we climb back up to normal. That’s much nicer than the steadily falling temperatures we saw on Thursday with wind chills still in the single digits as of 10 P.M.

**There are a few school delays for Friday; check out our school closing list**

But this pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. One glance at our 8-day outlook will have any weather fan dizzy! Finally, after the weekend, our weather pattern may settle closer to normal for a little while.

