Suspect drives through accident scene, hits patrol cruiser during pursuit

RICHFIELD, Ohio– A chase along Interstate 77 lasted for miles Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit began in Fairlawn, but soon headed north on the highway. Police said the suspect drove through an accident scene and even crashed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

Eventually, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, where he was arrested.

Traffic is backed up on I-77 near Brecksville Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Bath Township and Copley police were also involved.

Why the chase started is not known at this time.

