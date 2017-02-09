× Stolen van used to take Maple Heights girl to therapy is recovered

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– A family now has the van it uses to take a young girl to therapy back.

The Dodge Caravan was stolen from the Spreitzers’ house in Maple Heights Saturday afternoon.

Darlene Spreitzer’s daughter, Kaylee, was born with hydrocephalus, otherwise known as water on the brain. Half of Kaylee’s diaphragm is paralyzed and she had plastic surgery on her head.

On Thursday, Maple Heights police said the van was recovered at Monmouth and Lee roads in Cleveland Heights. It was in the same condition as when it was stolen.

Several auto dealerships contacted FOX 8 to replace the van before it was located.

The Spreitzers’ are a part of a the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish, which grants wishes of children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening disorder.