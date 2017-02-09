Seared Scallops & Chorizo Sausage

Courtesy of: Chef Justin Ofandiski, The Burnham Restaurant, Hilton Cleveland Downtown

www.theburnhamrestaurant.com

 

Spinach Endive Salad

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup Orange Juice
  • Sugar (to taste)
  • ½ cup Endive

Steps:

  1. Segment the orange, save the juice
  2. Cut 1 orange and squeeze the juice into a bowl; add sugar and slowly add the oil
  3. Wisk until emulsified
  4. Cut frisée and endive and arrange on the plate with the spinach
  5. Finish with the saved orange segments goat cheese and dressing

 

 

Seared Scallops & Chorizo Sausage with Braised Lentils & Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Beluga Lentils
  • 1 cup Stock
  • ¼ cup Piox (celery, carrot, onion), small dices
  • Thyme (to taste)
  • Orange (to taste)

Steps:

Lentils

  1. Cut onions celery and carrots into small dice
  2. In a medium sized pot heat more piox, add lentils, mix a little
  3. Add the chicken stock fresh thyme cover and reduce heat
  4. Cook until tender. Reserve

Fingerling Potatoes

  1. Boil fingerling potatoes until fork tender
  2. When cool enough, slice and reserve

Chorizo

  1. Cut cured chorizo into desired sizes add set aside.

Scallops

  1. Heat pan on high until pan is hot
  2. Season scallops and sear on high heat; only cook one side to achieve a nice crust on your scallop
  3. Halfway through the sear, add chorizo and potatoes to the pan and cook everything together
  4. On a plate, arrange your reserved lentils. Followed by your chorizo, potatoes, and finally your scallops