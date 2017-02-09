Seared Scallops & Chorizo Sausage
Courtesy of: Chef Justin Ofandiski, The Burnham Restaurant, Hilton Cleveland Downtown
Spinach Endive Salad
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Orange Juice
- Sugar (to taste)
- ½ cup Endive
— emulsify
Steps:
- Segment the orange, save the juice
- Cut 1 orange and squeeze the juice into a bowl; add sugar and slowly add the oil
- Wisk until emulsified
- Cut frisée and endive and arrange on the plate with the spinach
- Finish with the saved orange segments goat cheese and dressing
Seared Scallops & Chorizo Sausage with Braised Lentils & Fingerling Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Beluga Lentils
- 1 cup Stock
- ¼ cup Piox (celery, carrot, onion), small dices
- Thyme (to taste)
- Orange (to taste)
Steps:
Lentils
- Cut onions celery and carrots into small dice
- In a medium sized pot heat more piox, add lentils, mix a little
- Add the chicken stock fresh thyme cover and reduce heat
- Cook until tender. Reserve
Fingerling Potatoes
- Boil fingerling potatoes until fork tender
- When cool enough, slice and reserve
Chorizo
- Cut cured chorizo into desired sizes add set aside.
Scallops
- Heat pan on high until pan is hot
- Season scallops and sear on high heat; only cook one side to achieve a nice crust on your scallop
- Halfway through the sear, add chorizo and potatoes to the pan and cook everything together
- On a plate, arrange your reserved lentils. Followed by your chorizo, potatoes, and finally your scallops
41.502960 -81.696591