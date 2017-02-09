Rock Hall transformation kicks into high gear with $9-million gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland received a historic $9-million donation.

The gift from Chris and Sara Connor will be used to create the Connor Theater.

The Roll Hall says when the theater opens, it will house an epic signature experience featuring arena-quality sound, larger-than-life video screens and fan interactivity that will bring fans closer to their favorite artists than ever before.

“This is an incredible time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and I am honored to be involved with what I truly see as a transformative project,” Connor said.

Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said the Rock Hall is honored by the Connors' generosity. “This is our largest single gift from an individual and it clearly shows their commitment to the vitality of the arts and culture in Northeast Ohio. Support like this makes it possible for us to continue to deliver a superior visitor experience and complete an exciting renovation of an interactive, state of the art theater," Harris said.

According to the Rock Hall's press release, this spring, the Rock Hall will unveil the new Connor Theater, enhancements to the Live Outdoor Summer Music Experience and the new all-access dining and events, which will feature food from Cleveland's top rock star chefs.

