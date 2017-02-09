Police urged to be on the lookout for ATM smash-and-grab robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Police in Beachwood have asked neighboring departments to be on the lookout for the suspects wanted for stealing an ATM early Thursday morning.

According to Beachwood Police, four suspects used a stolen minivan to smash into the front of the 24-hour Uni-Mart at Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said four suspects, wearing skull caps and hoodies, grabbed the ATM and loaded it into a small, grey SUV.

They drove off on Chagrin Boulevard headed toward I-271.