Painesville Township Fire Department warns about opiate-laced marijuana

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Painesville Township Fire Department posted a warning Wednesday on its Facebook page about opiate-laced marijuana.

The fire department said it responded to three calls of unresponsive people in just 12 hours.

According to the post, the common denominator in all of the cases appeared to be marijuana laced with an unknown opiate.

The post says the victims aren’t aware they are using anything other than marijuana, but they are overdosing like they were using heroin or fentanyl.

The fire department says, “Be cautious and call 911 asap if you suspect an overdose.”