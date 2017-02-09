Bedridden 18-year-old with autism killed in apartment explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Fire Department said a bedridden 18-year-old man with autism was killed after an early morning explosion at an apartment building.

The explosion happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the 8-unit building in flames.

Medina County Fire Chief Robert Painter told Fox 8 the 18-year-old man's parents went back into the building to try to save their son but were critically injured in the fire.

They were flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Painter said another resident suffered minor injuries after slipping on the ice.

A Medina dispatcher said approximately 20 people were displaced from their homes by the fire.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is on the scene to investigate.

