Ohio counties issue Level 1 snow emergencies

A handful of counties in our viewing area are under a Level 1 snow emergency after the overnight snowfall.

Richland, Huron, Sandusky and Erie counties are all under the snow emergency.

In Erie County, the sheriff’s office said roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow and ice.

There are different levels of the emergencies. Here’s a snapshot of what each level means:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.