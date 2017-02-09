MLB considers starting runners on second base in extra innings to speed up games

Major League Baseball is testing a new rule in the minor league.

Fox Sports reports that when a game goes extra innings, the team up to bat will start with a runner on second base.

They’re testing it at the lowest levels of the minor leagues to see how it works.

The idea is to increase the likelihood of scoring in extra innings, which means shorter games and fewer ‘marathon games’ that burn out bullpens.

Other leagues have considered trying to speed up games, too.

The Charlotte Observer reports that NFL officials are looking at cutting the number of commercial breaks, having referees view plays on tablets and implementing a play clock as a way to speed up games.

Yahoo Sports reports the NBA is constantly tracking ways to cut back time during games.