Missing persons: Amber Calhoun

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Amber Calhoun, 35, of Cleveland, disappeared Sept. 8, 2016.

She is 5'8" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen near a treatment center on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan at Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

