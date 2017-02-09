× Man accused of raping 3 children living in deplorable conditions

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio — A Summit County man has been arrested, accused of raping three children under the age of 8.

Cody Haupt, 18, faces three counts of rape in the case. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

In January, it was reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that children were being sexually abused in a Coventry Township home.

Detectives and Summit County Children’s Services officials found nine children living there with their parents, according to a press release.

Due to deplorable living conditions, hoarding, mental health concerns, multiple reports of sex offenses, abuse allegations and neglect complaints against the family filed through Children’s Services, the children were removed from the home for their safety.

After further investigation, it was determined that Haupt engaged in sexual conduct by force with three of the children.

He is being held in the Summit County Jail.