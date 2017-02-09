It’s National Pizza Day! Here’s where to score the best deals on a pie

It’s National Pizza Day, and lots of pizza chains are offering discounts to help customers partake in a pie.

— Chuck E Cheese is offering a $2 discount off any large pizza with this printable coupon

— Hungry Howie’s is offering a large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

— Marco’s is offering $3 off orders over $15 and $5 off orders over $20.

— Papa John’s is offering two deals all month long. You can get 50 percent off regular priced pizzas and 40 percent off all online orders.

— Pilot Flying J is offering a free slice of pizza at participating locations.

— Pizza Hut is offering an opportunity to win one of 10 Amazon Dots and 10 Pizza Hut e-gift codes by visiting the brand’s Facebook page between 9 a.m. and noon. Fans who leave a comment with their favorite pizza and #NationalPizzaDay are entered to win.