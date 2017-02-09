× Ice dancing gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White to perform at Public Square

CLEVELAND– Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White will put on a free performance at Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

The event at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink starts at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and also features several award-winning skaters from Northeast Ohio.

Winterhurst Figure Skating Club member and coach Carol Heiss Jenkins will emcee the show. Jenkins took home figure skating gold at the 1060 Olympics.

Davis and White won gold in ice dancing at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, becoming the first Americans to accomplish the feat. The pair won six-straight U.S. National Championships, two World Championships and the silver medal at the 2010 Olympic games in Vancouver, Canada.

In 2014, Davis took her winning ways to “Dancing with the Stars,” taking home the mirror ball trophy with professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.