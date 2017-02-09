I-Team investigates what happened when local mayor drove new city plow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a suburban mayor tried to help clear the streets during a recent major snowstorm, but within hours he hit a curb and broke the plow. That cost the city $2500.

It happened in Richmond Heights in December. A storm dumped about a foot and a half of snow in that area.

A report shows Mayor David Roche went out late at night to check the condition of Richmond Hts. streets. He wanted to help. So he went to the city service garage and got into a pick-up truck with a plow attached in front. The report shows for about 4 hours he was “opening” streets, “surveying” and “assisting” drivers. Then in the police parking lot, he hit a curb and the plow broke.

Roche said to the I TEAM, "I’m out as a public official on a night that everybody is stuck. Plows break when you're plowing. Especially when you're plowing 2-3 feet of snow.

It was an emergency. We were under emergency conditions."

You might not be surprised to find, you don't just jump into one of those trucks and start pushing snow, even one of the smaller trucks. In Richmond Heights, for example, new part-time employees have to drive around with full-time plow drivers for training.

The accident report shows the mayor got “a few pointers." And “I was on my way.”

Mayor Roche told us, "I’ve plowed snow before. Was a resident of New Hampshire. Plowed snow since I was 12 years old."

An internal memo shows the city service director was concerned the mayor wasn’t given a standard city employee drug test after the accident. The mayor says he also serves as safety director so that wouldn’t apply to him anyway.

He says, simply, his crews were overwhelmed, and some had to go home since they had already worked so many hours.

Taxpayers we met had differing views about whether the mayor should have gotten into that plow truck. But Briggitte Ray said, "I find it kind of commendable because he was just trying to better his community."

The mayor says the city has talked about hiring some part-time plow drivers for storms such as the one in December.