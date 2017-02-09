George Clooney and wife expecting twins

George Clooney is about to become a father for the first time. Several media outlets report that Clooney, 55, and his wife, Amal Clooney, 39, are expecting twins.

The award-winning actor married Amal, a human rights lawyer, in Venice, Italy, in 2014.

The two have reportedly been balancing time between Los Angeles, Italy and England since they tied the knot.

Julie Chen first reported the baby news this morning on The Talk after reportedly confirming the news with Clooney. She also reported that the twins are due in June.

