From a knife to orange Crush: Owner says this is second robbery attempt at pizza shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras were rolling at the Happy's Pizza on Detroit Ave. on Cleveland's west side when two armed gunmen stormed the store.

"Out of nowhere I hear screaming in my lobby. I look at the front and a boy with a gun on him and he is facing it towards me," said owner Bassir Ghazzoul.

Ghazzoul reacted quickly.

"There was pop next to me. So I grab the pop bottle and throw it at him," said Ghazzoul.

The two-liter pop bottles were apparently enough to stop the two gunmen, who immediately fled the store.

"I believe it was orange Crush," said Ghazzoul.

Ghazzoul said this is the second time armed gunmen have tried to rob his store and he fought back.

Last time, he grabbed a kitchen knife.

"Whatever I got, I can try to take charge," said Ghazzoul.

Meantime, police said the suspects left in a silver four-door car, possibly a Buick.

"My job over here-- beside making the pizza and food for my customer-- is to protect my customers. I want my customers to come in here, sit in my lobby and feel safe," said Ghazzoul.

