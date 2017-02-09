Fox Recipe Box: Doggie Valentine Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Valentine's Day is a day to show the people you love, just how much you care and this includes your four-legged loves too. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer can't even describe how much joy her little Bruno brings to her and her family, but she learned a recipe from Mapleside Farms Bakery Director Mel Wurm that will definitely put a wag in Bruno's tail.

Mel showed Stefani how to make two yummy recipes and Mel's daughter Victoria helped with Bruno for the cooking lesson. Click here to learn more about Mapleside Farms.

Yogurt Strawberry Paws

Plain Greek Yogurt

Fresh Strawberries

1/2 tsp. honey

Fill container with a small amount of yogurt

Freeze for 30 minutes

Crush strawberries

Add 1/2 tsp honey and crush strawberries

You can use a small chopper to blend (acts as a natural preservative to keep strawberries looking bright and fresh)

Put in freeze for 10 minutes to set strawberries

Then top with remaining yogurt...yummy treat for your pup or YOURSELF

Peanut Butter Banana Dog Treats

1 1/2 cups uncooked oatmeal

1 large banana

1/2 cup peanut butter

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Using a food processor or blender, grind your oats until they are powder

In a bowl, beat together the banana and peanut butter until smooth. A few small chunks of banana here and there is ok. The dough should stick together, but shouldn't be sticky.

Reserve about a tablespoon of ground oatmeal and pour the rest of the banana peanut butter mixture and mix until combined.

Dust your surface with the reserved ground oatmeal and roll your dough to about 1/4 inch thickness.

Cut into desired shapes and place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet.

Bake treats for approximately 15 minutes or until the edges start to brown.

Cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to a week.

NOTES - add additional peanut butter if the dough is too dry or additional oats if too sticky