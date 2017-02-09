× February 9, 2017

Valentine’s Dinner at Home

Don’t feel like facing the restaurant crowds on Valentine’s Day? Why not create a romantic dinner at home? Here to help was Chef Justin Ofandiski from The Burnham Restaurant in the new Hilton Cleveland Downtown!

Click here for his recipe!

www.theburnhamrestaurant.com

Champagne for Valentine’s Day

Dinner at home needs a great bottle of champagne! Here to help us select the perfect one was Dina Kostis, Sommelier at Pickwick & Frolic.

Don’t miss out on their Valentine’s Day Dinner! $30 for the Chicken Dinner and $50 for the filet and lobster tail! All dinners include salad and dessert.

You can also gets some laughs in on Valentine’s Day! The Mike Polk Jr. Show Live on Tuesday, February 14th at 8pm! Admission is only $5!

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Salvaged Succulents

You know that old container you can’t get rid of? We’ve finally found a good use for it! Amy Cseh from City Salvage & Design stopped by with some creative planted succulents.

You can find City Salvage & Design on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor.

www.citysalvagementor.com

Comedian

We welcomed Comedian Carly Aquilno to the studio! See her at Hilarities tonight through Saturday, February 11th!

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Date Night Attire

Spice up date night with a new look! Isabel Pritchett, Owner of Sanity in Chagrin Falls, stopped by with her top picks.

www.sanitystyle.com

facebook.com/SanityChagrinFalls

www.instagram.com/sanitystyle

Hildebrandt

Are you looking for a unique Valentine’s Day Gift for your husband or boyfriend? If you want a one-of-a-kind piece of Cleveland, you’ll love Darbynwoods in the Hildebrandt building!

www.hildebrandtco.com

Medbery Marketplace

When it comes to cooking it’s all about good ingredients. No matter what you need, this is the place you can find it. Shop aisle after aisle of unique, specialty items at Medbery Marketplace. You’ll find it in Historic Roscoe Village!

www.medberymarketplace.com