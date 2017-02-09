Family receives Social Security checks for Ohio woman buried in backyard; Two arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COSHOCTON, Ohio-- A man and woman have been arrested after human remains were found on their property in Jefferson Township earlier this week.

The remains were found after Social Security officials notified the sheriff about the disappearance and suspected death of an elderly woman. Officials allege the woman was buried, but her relatives continued to receive her Social Security checks .

Coshocton County Sheriff Timothy Rogers said deputies immediately began an investigation after they were notified Tuesday by special agents with the Social Security administration that a local elderly woman was missing.

The sheriff said state agents and deputies went back to the home in Jefferson Township Wednesday with a search warrant and recovered the remains of a human body buried on the property. The remains are believed to be of the missing elderly woman.

The sheriff would not identify the missing woman. He said he is waiting autopsy results.

Two suspects, 48-year-old Daniel Reeves and 42-year-old Trudy Reeves, were arrested on felony tampering with evidence charges.

Bond was set at $10,000 and the two are due in court Feb. 17. More charges could be filed.

"Prosecutors will review the information and go from there," the sheriff said.

Detectives were back at the house Thursday and said it could take several more weeks before the investigation is completed. Neighbors living in the rural community say they are shocked.

"Stuff like that don't happen around here, I don't know what else to tell you," said Randy Mizer.