× Educational Service Center worker arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with Parma student

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police have arrested a woman in connection with what they say is alleged sexual activity with a student who attends Parma Senior High School.

The suspect, identified as Ashley B. Mason, 25, was employed through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County and was not an employee of the Parma City School District or the City of Parma.

Parma police say on Monday, Feb. 6, the school notified them that the suspect may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Police began investigating and arrested Mason. They say the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 23, 2017 and Feb. 6, 2017. All of the alleged incidents happened off of school property.

Mason was charged with one count of sexual battery. She will be in court Feb. 10.

The Parma City School District released the following statement:

“On February 6, 2017, Parma Senior High School administration was made aware of a possible inappropriate situation involving a student and an adult employee. The Parma High administration responded immediately, and an investigation was launched involving the Parma Police Department and the Parma City School District Safety and Security Department. The adult allegedly involved in the situation is not a Parma Schools employee, but rather an employee contracted through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County. This adult was removed from the building and placed on administrative leave. The Educational Service Center was also informed of the incident. The parent or guardian of the student was notified of the incident and the student was released into their custody. Due to the ongoing Parma Police Department investigation, the district can not comment further on this incident.”