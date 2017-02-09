× Deputy used Taser before fatally shooting suspect in Geneva, sheriff says

GENEVA, Ohio– Prior to the fatal shooting of a suspect, an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy tried using a Taser, the sheriff said on Thursday.

Deputies were called to a house on South Ridge Road East in Geneva Township at about 3 p.m. Wednesday for an unwanted male.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect approached a deputy in the driveway and charged at him, ignoring commands to stop. That’s when the deputy used his Taser while he retreated.

The deputy called for assistance and fired warning shots into the ground, as he tried to get away from the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy also used his baton, which had no effect on his attacker.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy used his service weapon on the suspect. The deputy was not injured.

The man was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as 26-year-old Vincent D. Palma, of Geneva.

“I understand there are many questions you and the public would like answered,” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson. “I assure you, once the BCI investigation is completed, all of these questions will be addressed. The investigation will take some time to get results.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the case.

