Colder temperatures overnight; Warmer this weekend

Lake effect snow (enhanced by another cold front) is now moving out. Be cautious. It’s a cold one! Expect temperatures to remain in the lower 20’s throughout the day.

Despite our recent snowfall, we are still far away from our normal snowfall for this time of year:

It’s unlikely that we will “catch up” to normal by the end of the winter snow season.

If you love snow, head to New England. Total snowfall from the recent snowstorm will be north of 12″ in spots with blizzard like conditions.

How does this year’s snowfall through February 8th compare to each winter since 1970? There are some comparable years.

But this pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. One glance at our 8-day outlook will have any weather fan dizzy! Finally, after the weekend, our weather pattern may settle closer to normal for a little while.