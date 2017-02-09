× Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers signed Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract, general manager David Griffin announced on Thursday.

Williams started the season with the Heat and played 25 games with Miami until he was waived on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

During his six years in the NBA, Williams has played with Minnesota, Sacramento, New York and Miami.

Cleveland sits on top of the Eastern Conference with a 36-15 record. The Cavs play the Thunder Thursday at 8 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

