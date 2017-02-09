Broken pipe floods Cleveland police parking garage for days: I-Team

Posted 12:49 pm, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, February 9, 2017

flooded police garageCLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what's being done about flooding inside a city garage, where multiple sources say water has been gushing from a pipe for days.

The scene is in a Cleveland Division of Police parking garage underneath the Cuyahoga County Justice Center downtown.

Officers said they noticed water streaming out of a broken pipe a couple of days ago. It continued even as cars have  to creep through high water in the garage.

The I-Team has reached out to the chief's office and city hall asking about the problem.

Cuyahoga County Justice Center