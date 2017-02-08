Winter weather is back: Periods of snow tonight

We went to bed feeling the springlike air, and woke up this morning to the reality that it is still February.

Expect periods of snow tonight. There is a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight for Ashland, Logan, Richland, Crawford and Wyandot counties.

With the colder air becoming established, and with a weak disturbance sliding east across the Ohio Valley, snow showers will potentially provide an inch or two of snow in places late Wednesday into Thursday.

By Friday, that same system will intensify and give the northeast corridor quite a snowstorm. A foot of snow or more could fall over eastern PA up the Atlantic seaboard of the northeast.

Behind the system, nighttime lows will fall back into the teens on Thursday night and Friday morning.

But this pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. One glance at our 8-day outlook will have any weather fan dizzy!