Weather Outlook: Morning showers, afternoon snow possible

Tuesday’s high hit the magic number: 60°F, which tied the record high for Cleveland set in 1925. The record was tied or broken also in Youngstown, Mansfield, and Toledo. I hope you didn’t get used it. We went to bed feeling the springlike air, and woke up this morning to the reality that it is still February.

The warmth, however, came at a price: heavy rain and local flooding:

Flood warnings are in effect for various places. Click here for the list.

With the colder air becoming established, and with a weak disturbance sliding east across the Ohio Valley, snow showers will potentially provide an inch or two of snow in places late Wednesday into Thursday.

By Friday, that same system will intensify and give the northeast corridor quite a snowstorm.

Behind the system, nighttime lows will fall back into the teens on Thursday night and Friday morning.

But this pattern is very progressive. No sooner will the cold air come in, it will move out and the weekend warms up. One glance at our 8-day outlook will have any weather fan dizzy!