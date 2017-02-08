× Three people indicted in murder of beloved bartender in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted three people for the murder of a beloved bartender.

Nigel Brunson, 19, Dana Thomas, 29, and Dwayne Sims, 21, were indicted for the aggravated murder of Melissa “Missy” Brinker, 44, at the Cooley Lounge.

On Oct. 24, the three men are accused of entering the Cooley Lounge and, armed with guns, ribbing those inside the bar.

Prosecutors say during the robbery, Brinker went to the back office and was shot.

Officials say the entire robbery was captured on video and forensic evidence links the men to the crime.

Read more, here.