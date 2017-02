AKRON, Ohio — Swensons Drive-in Restaurant in Akron is on a list of best burger joints in America.

Business Insider has the restaurant at #21 on its list of the top 50 burger places.

Swensons’ signature burger is the Galley Boy, which if you’ve had one you know it’s a double cheeseburger with two secret sauces. There are several Swensons locations besides Akron throughout the area: Stow, Montrose, Jackson Township, Seven Hills, and North Canton.