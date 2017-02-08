Seven Hills vet removes 94 pieces of plastic from rescued dog’s stomach

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio– A sweet, senior dog is recovering after a local veterinarian removed dozens of pieces of plastic from his stomach.

Muttley Crue animal rescue said Joey was found tied to a poll less than two weeks ago. He had a blockage in his stomach, which required surgery.

On Tuesday, Dr. Lindsay Kostal at Greystone Veterinary Hospital in Seven Hills removed 94 chunks of plastic.

“So either he was starved and ended up eating anything he could to fill the hunger or whomever had him looked the other way and allowed him to be sick and suffer from all of this,” Muttley Crue said.

According to the rescue, Joey has a long road to recovery because of the invasive surgery and pneumonia.

If you are interested in donating to Muttley Crue to help pay for Joey’s medical expenses, checks can be sent to PO Box 121, Berea, Ohio 44017 or by going to PayPal.