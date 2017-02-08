Off-duty Mansfield police officer saves young boy from drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD – A police officer in Mansfield helped save a child’s life with a rescue from the bottom of a pool.

He says he is not a hero, but the boy’s mother disagrees.

Officer Travis Stantz says he was off work Saturday so he and a friend took their children swimming at the Ashland YMCA in the afternoon.

He said a short time after they were there, the lifeguard noticed a child at the bottom of the pool.

“I got our children out of the water and my friend went to help the lifeguard,” Stantz said. “He dived down and he described the child lying flat on his face at the bottom of the pool, he grabs him and brings him up.”

And that’s when Officer Stantz and the lifeguard started CPR.

“There was really nothing going through my mind, I just knew I had to help this kid,” Stantz said. “He looked like he was deceased and I had to do everything I could to help bring him back.”

And they did. A few minutes later the boy started breathing on his own and the Ashland Fire Department arrived to transport the child to the hospital.

“It’s great we have people that are able and willing to help when others are in need,” said Ashland Assistant Fire Chief Dan Raudebaugh.

The boy’s mother says he has been released from the hospital and is doing better. He is expected to return to school later this week and she says she is extremely thankful to everyone that helped him.

Stantz says he hopes he gets the chance to meet up with the boy again.

“I am so glad he is ok,” Stantz said. “I am just thankful I was able to help him.”