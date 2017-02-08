× Northeast Ohio lawmaker introduces bill to push school start to after Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A state senator from Northeast Ohio has introduced a bill that would push the start of school to after Labor Day.

Sen. Gayle Manning, who represents Huron and Lorain counties, introduced Senate Bill 34.

Manning told WBNS-TV in Columbus that parents expressed concern that their children were having to choose between missing school or the educational experience of 4-H during their county fairs. She also pointed to the number of schools across Ohio without air conditioning.

“The temperature in August can be in the middle of the 90’s,” Sen. Manning said.

Districts would have the option to bypass the later start date as long as the school board hears public input 30 days before setting the school calendar.

If the bill is passed, the new start date would take effect during the 2018-2019 school year.

Manning told WBNS that Michigan adopted a similar policy and the state now sees additional tourism money.

Senators Kevin Bacon, Frank Hoagland, Sandra Williams and Kenny Yuko co-sponsored the bill.

