Missing: Yvonne Reglar

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Yvonne Reglar disappeared in 1977 when she was 17 years old.

She was working at the Sunoco gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.

