Manhunt for murder suspect ends with police shoot-out in busy grocery store parking lot

HOWLAND, Ohio — A manhunt for a murder suspect ended with a shoot-out with police in a busy grocery store parking lot.

Officials tell Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek that the murder happened Tuesday at a home in Weathersfield around 7 p.m.

The victim and the suspect were fighting, when one fired a gun and fled. The victim died.

Police were searching the Niles and Howland areas for the suspect, when the search led to a Giant Eagle in Howland.

A shoot-out with the suspect reportedly followed in the parking lot.

Police sources say the suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Police and BCI are still investigating.

