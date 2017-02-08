× Lakewood man charged in shooting death of wife

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A Lakewood man was charged on Wednesday in the shooting death of his wife.

The suspect’s father called police to a house on Plover Street in Lakewood just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, officers found the body of 36-year-old Stacey A. White on a bed in the basement.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jason E. White, surrendered to officers at the scene and was taken to the Lakewood City Jail.

Jason White is now charged with aggravated murder. He is being held without bond.

