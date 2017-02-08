Investigators still searching for cause of Akron house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - Investigators continue their work trying to determine what caused an explosion that completely leveled a home late Tuesday.

The blast was felt and heard for miles.

Parts of the home were scattered throughout neighbors' properties and on a neighbor's roof and yet someone was able to walk away from it.

"When our companies got here they saw that the house was leveled, they did see a gentleman coming from the debris, or rubble, who had injuries to his face and some burns and that victim was transported to Akron General Hospital," said Akron Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Brooks.

Neighbors were worried about a 49-year-old man they said lived alone at the house following the death of his mother.

Investigators were not confirming the victim's identity on Wednesday, but remain absolutely amazed that he was still alive.

"The way the fire Lieutenant described it he was just coming out of the smoke and ashes when he got there," said Brooks.

Neighbors report hearing and feeling a blast that some say seemed like a bomb.

Marshelle Vales showed Fox 8 the damage to her home next door where power and gas were cut off on Wednesday.

Debris broke a bedroom window at her home and knocked pictures off of the wall.

Although she was not at home at the time of the blast, she said others who were there sensed a ringing in their ears well after the blast.

"They said it was very terrifying they didn't know what had happened. My mom said my uncle told her to get on the floor. They didn't know what was going on and my granddaughter was on the couch in the family room sleeping. Normally she is in my bedroom watching tv and the window did blow out of my bedroom," said Vales.

Investigators from the Akron Fire Department as well as power and natural gas companies returned to the scene in the daylight on Wednesday to continue searching for a cause.

They were ruling nothing out.

"That's something that just doesn't happen on a daily basis. This is probably the second I have seen in my career. It could be a ruptured line I mean you never know," said Brooks.