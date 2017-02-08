× Heart Healthy Recipes

Heart Healthy Recipes from The Cleveland Clinic

www.clevelandclinic.org/HeartHealthyRecipes

Overnight Steel-Cut Oats

(Makes 4 servings)

Steel cut oats are a favorite fiber-rich, filling breakfast food to start off the day. Letting your slow-cooker do the work, overnight, will save precious morning time and will awaken you to a kitchen filled with autumnal aromas. Use of a slow-cooker liners can make cleanup a snap.

Ingredients:

1 cup steel cut oats

2 apples cut in small cubes ( or 1 cup dried fruit + extra 1/2 cup water)

½ cup chopped walnuts

4 cups water

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Optional: 1/3 tsp ground cloves

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in slow-cooker, mix so ingredients are evenly distributed. Set slow-cooker on low setting, cover and cook for 8-9 hours. Spoon into bowls. May serve topped with a splash or milk (or milk alternative).

Quinoa and Salmon Salad

(Makes 4 servings)

Here we marry the sweetness of salmon to the nutty taste of toasted quinoa (pronounced KEEN-wah). The result is a salad that can become a dinner or lunch along with fresh fruit in the heat of the summer or one that will cheer you out of the doldrums of winter with its combination of textures and tastes. If arugula is difficult to find, substitute baby spinach with 1 teaspoon dried tarragon.

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

Olive oil cooking spray

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ pound wild salmon fillet

1½ cup chopped arugula leaves, washed and dried

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (6 ounces)

1 garlic clove, minced

2½ tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground pepper

¼ cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Directions:

Wash the quinoa in a fine sieve under cold running water. Drain well. Coat a nonstick saucepan with cooking spray. Add the quinoa and lightly toast over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add 2 cups water and the salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat. Fluff with a fork and place in a bowl to cool.

Coat a sauté pan with cooking spray. Cook the salmon skin side up for 6 minutes over medium heat. Turn the salmon over and continue to cook until the fish is opaque and flakes easily when tested with the point of a knife. Remove from the pan and discard the skin. Cool and cut into bite-sized pieces. Add to the quinoa along with the arugula and tomatoes.

Combine the garlic, vinegar, oil and a generous grinding of pepper. Toss with the quinoa salad. Top with feta. Chill and serve.

Nutritional Analysis: (per serving)

Total Fat: 9 g

Saturated Fat: 1.5 g

Protein: 19 g

Carbohydrates: 32 g

Dietary Fiber: 3 g

Cholesterol: 34 mg

Sodium: 278 mg

Potassium: 718 mg

Dietician’s Note: Each serving contains 1,070 milligrams of omega-3 and is great way to get in the recommended daily amount of this essential fat.

Source: “Cleveland Clinic Healthy Heart Lifestyle Guide and Cookbook”

This heart-healthy recipe and more than 150 others are available from the nation’s #1 heart center in the “Cleveland Clinic Healthy Heart Lifestyle Guide and Cookbook” (© 2007 Broadway Books). The cookbook is available in bookstores or online from Randomhouse.com, BN.com or Amazon.com.

Go! Foods® for You Program. This recipe has been modified to meet Go! Foods® criteria.

Chicken Ratatouille

(Makes four, 1-1/2 cup servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 medium chicken breast halves, skinned, and fat removed, boned, and cut into 1 inch pieces

2 zucchini, about 7 inches long, thinly sliced

1 small eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ lb fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 can (16 oz) whole tomatoes, cut up

1 clove garlic, minced

1-1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

To taste-black pepper

Directions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet. Add chicken and sauté about 3 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Add zucchini, eggplant, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms. Cook about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add tomatoes, garlic, basil, parsley, and pepper; stir and continue cooking about 5 minutes, or until chicken is tender.

Nutritional Analysis: (per serving)

Calories: 266

Fat: 8 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Cholesterol: 66 mg

Sodium: 253 mg

Source:

Stay Young at Heart, from the National Heart, Blood, Lung Institute www.nhlbi.nih.gov

Vegan Zucchini Raisin Muffins

(Makes 12 muffins)

(V) – This recipe is a vegan option recipe!

Ingredients:

½ cup raisins

½ cup oat bran

½ cup boiling water

½ cup orange juice

1/3 cup honey, maple syrup, or sugar

Egg replacer for 2 eggs (2 tablespoons flaxseed meal mixed with 6 tablespoons water, OR 1 tablespoon Ener-G egg replacer mixed with 4 tablespoons water)

2 medium zucchini, shredded (2 cups)

1 cup whole-wheat flour or barley flour

½ cup blue or yellow cornmeal

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Put raisins, bran, and boiling water into small bowl.

Stir orange juice, honey, egg replacer, and zucchini together in a large bowl. Add raisin/bran mixture and stir.

Stir flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and cinnamon together in a medium bowl.

Fold dry ingredients into liquid mixture and stir.

Pour batter into nonstick muffin tin.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Nutritional Analysis: (per serving)

Calories: 130

Total Fat: 1.5 g

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 210 mg

Total Fiber: 3 g

Protein: 4 g

Carbohydrate: 28 g

Sugar 11 g

Chocolate-Cherry Heart Smart Cookies

(Makes 30 cookies. Serving size=1 cookie)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

1 ½ cups quick-cooking oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup artificial sweetener blend brown sugar

1 cup unsweetened dried cherries

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350.

Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups, level with a knife. Combine flours, oatmeal, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl, stir with a whisk.

Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat; add brown sugar, stirring until smooth.

Add sugar mixture to flour mixture; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended.

Add cherries, vanilla, and egg, beat until combined. Fold in chocolate.

Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray.

Bake at 350 for 12 minutes. Cool on pans 3 minutes of until almost firm. Remove cookies from pans, cool on wire racks.

Nutritional Analysis: (per serving / 1 cookie)

Calories: 90

Fat: 4 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Cholesterol: 10 mg

Sodium: 85 mg

Protein: 1 g

Carbohydrate: 12 g

Sugars: 4 g

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Green Grape Smoothie

(Makes 5 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup cleaned spinach leaves, firmly packed

1 cup cleaned kale, roughly chopped, firmly packed

1 cup green seedless grapes

1 Bartlett pear – core, stem and seeds removed

1 orange – peeled, pith removed, quartered

1 banana – peeled

1 teaspoon chia seeds

½ cup water

2 cups ice

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a blender. Process on low speed for 15 seconds. Increase to medium speed, then high speed. Process until well blended.

Nutritional Analysis: (per 1 cup serving)

Calories: 80

Saturated Fat: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Carbohydrates: 19 g

Fiber: 3 g

Sugar: 12 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 15 mg