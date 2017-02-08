Gun range teaches children as young as 5 to shoot, handle a gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When should kids learn about gun safety?

Some Florida parents say the sooner, the better — to help prevent tragedies.

A gun range in Jacksonville teaches about 50 children a day, many as young as five years old, how to shoot and handle a gun, First Coast News reports.

The facility believes it will help prevent gun violence and shootings among children.

One parent tells First Coast News “knowledge is power” and that children should learn early that guns are not toys.

