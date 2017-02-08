Guess the food! Stefani braves blindfold taste test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Forget the menu.

It's a dining experience where the chef calls all the shots.

Brandt Evans, chef and owner of Blue Canyon in Twinsburg, came on Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk about his exciting new offering at his restaurant.

It's called "Foodie Night." Each Thursday, guests can agree to give up control to Brandt and his staff on what will be served during a 3-course meal.

"Foodie Night" features unique local foods along with trendy foods like black walnuts or root-beer chive glazed sea scallops.

Fox 8 News anchor Stefani Schaefer agreed to be blindfolded to sample some of Brandt's offerings including oxtail, grouper cheeks, frog legs. Watch the video to see her reactions!