Growing family: Mom with 6 sons who welcomed baby girl has big news

APEX, North Carolina — A family who made headlines after welcoming a baby girl into their family of boys has big news to share: Mom is pregnant again!

The Lair family of Apex, North Carolina, has 6 sons. Mom, Cher Lair, gave birth to a baby girl named Ruby in 2015.

Cher told PEOPLE the boys love Ruby so much they were hoping for another girl. “They’re so crazy in love with Ruby that they wanted another one,” she told PEOPLE.

This past weekend, the family did a gender reveal where they had cans of silly string which sprayed BLUE! So, the family will soon welcome another boy. When asked about adding an 8th child to their family, Cher told PEOPLE, “It’s just crazy to crazier. We are not normal or calm now!”

Read more, here.

35.732652 -78.850286