Get free wings at Hooters by ‘shredding your ex’ on Valentine’s Day

Being single on Valentine’s Day could actually pay off if you like wings.

To celebrate the day of love, Hooters restaurants are offering to “Shred Your Ex” for free wings.

Participating locations are giving away 10 free boneless wings when patrons purchase an order of 10 wings.

The only catch is that you have to shred a picture of an ex. There are two ways to redeem the offer.

If you go online, take a #ShredYourEx quiz and ruin a digital picture of an ex, you get a digital coupon.

Or you can bring a photo into a Hooters and let them do the dirty work.

Last year, more than 25,000 people disposed of their ex online. With options to either burn, bury or shred a digital image of their ex, a resounding majority chose to heat things up over a burning fire.

